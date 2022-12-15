Tucker's Deep State Bombshell: Validation

In this episode, I address the media meltdown after Tucker Carlson exposed the explosive connections between deep state and big tech.

The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 15 December 2022 (Episode 1915)

https://rumble.com/v20scqw-why-are-so-many-dying-suddenly-ep.-1915-the-dan-bongino-show.html

