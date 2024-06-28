Tommy Robinson's latest documentary, LAWFARE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tommy Robinson's latest documentary sheds light on the Metropolitan Police's two-tiered tactics, exposing discrepancies in law enforcement practices. Join tommy Robinson on a revealing journey as he uncovers the realities behind the scenes. Explore the intricate web of legal strategies and their impact on the community in this thought-provoking film.
https://www.youtube.com/@DannyTommo/videos
Journalist Tommy Robinson finds himself facing a two-year imprisonment for his internationally banned documentary, "Silenced." Link bellow
https://www.brighteon.com/8c4cedcb-5e0c-4a67-ab82-c013ffb4c466
(Like and subscribe for more videos)