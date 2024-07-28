SILENCED Journalist Tommy Robinson finds himself facing a two-year imprisonment for his internationally banned documentary, "Silenced."

SILENCED" delivers a powerful and timely message, serving as a poignant warning to all Americans. This film boldly exposes a disconcerting trend of weaponizing the government against truth-tellers.

Journalist Tommy Robinson finds himself facing a two-year imprisonment for his internationally banned documentary, "Silenced." With unflinching courage, the film unearths the unholy alliance that exists between the government, media, and judiciary, unveiling their relentless efforts to control free speech and silence dissenting voices.

Brace yourself for an eye-opening exploration of the lengths taken to suppress truth, as "SILENCED" challenges viewers to confront the erosion of fundamental rights and the urgent need to safeguard freedom of expression.

Silenced interview with Tommy Robinson with Liam “Tuffsy” Tuffs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbJvm0bjNR4&rco=1

