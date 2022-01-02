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FROM THE SHALOM - MESSAGE FOR 'MY PEOPLE' 1.01.22
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
Vicky & Chuck Adkins
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81 views • January 02, 2022
Wherever you are, we are praying for you.

LINKS TO SEVERAL VIDEOS FATHER WANTS ME TO POST:

Get Behind Me - March 8, 2020 (haven't moved to Brighteon yet) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAiwfKumCPY&;list=PLAyxceOY3Cs8jZVhoDs5xILnxiYMiJrrO&index=48

Draw Down:
https://www.brighteon.com/1059555b-805d-41c6-a774-755726c71b31

Storm is Coming
https://www.brighteon.com/54908b91-6b8e-4608-a502-769e1d385e5e

War is on the Doorstep
https://www.brighteon.com/d13757c0-7496-4fc9-9e63-3da360d472a3

There are others, including,
GET BEHIND ME,
STRONG WARNING 5.21.20
YOUR TIME IS SHORT...and more. Please check out the channel and you will find others there. Blessings and hugs!!!

Here's a link to Chuck's music and scripture channel. https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic. We will be creating a channel for his music here on Brighteon soon.

Thank you so much for supporting us - through prayers, sharing, subscribing and liking. We also appreciate those who give financially.

TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION

or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055

EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: ​
send email to [email protected]

TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected]​ and put JOIN in the Subject Line

OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINE (monthly newsletter)
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/subscribe

JOIN OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY & GROUPS
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/members

OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins

VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com

Thanks for connecting with us!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy