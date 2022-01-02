© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FROM THE SHALOM - MESSAGE FOR 'MY PEOPLE' 1.01.22
Follow
3
Share
Report
81 views • January 02, 2022
Wherever you are, we are praying for you.
LINKS TO SEVERAL VIDEOS FATHER WANTS ME TO POST:
Get Behind Me - March 8, 2020 (haven't moved to Brighteon yet) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAiwfKumCPY&;list=PLAyxceOY3Cs8jZVhoDs5xILnxiYMiJrrO&index=48
Draw Down:
https://www.brighteon.com/1059555b-805d-41c6-a774-755726c71b31
Storm is Coming
https://www.brighteon.com/54908b91-6b8e-4608-a502-769e1d385e5e
War is on the Doorstep
https://www.brighteon.com/d13757c0-7496-4fc9-9e63-3da360d472a3
There are others, including,
GET BEHIND ME,
STRONG WARNING 5.21.20
YOUR TIME IS SHORT...and more. Please check out the channel and you will find others there. Blessings and hugs!!!
Here's a link to Chuck's music and scripture channel. https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic. We will be creating a channel for his music here on Brighteon soon.
Thank you so much for supporting us - through prayers, sharing, subscribing and liking. We also appreciate those who give financially.
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
send email to [email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected] and put JOIN in the Subject Line
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINE (monthly newsletter)
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
JOIN OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY & GROUPS
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/members
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Thanks for connecting with us!
LINKS TO SEVERAL VIDEOS FATHER WANTS ME TO POST:
Get Behind Me - March 8, 2020 (haven't moved to Brighteon yet) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAiwfKumCPY&;list=PLAyxceOY3Cs8jZVhoDs5xILnxiYMiJrrO&index=48
Draw Down:
https://www.brighteon.com/1059555b-805d-41c6-a774-755726c71b31
Storm is Coming
https://www.brighteon.com/54908b91-6b8e-4608-a502-769e1d385e5e
War is on the Doorstep
https://www.brighteon.com/d13757c0-7496-4fc9-9e63-3da360d472a3
There are others, including,
GET BEHIND ME,
STRONG WARNING 5.21.20
YOUR TIME IS SHORT...and more. Please check out the channel and you will find others there. Blessings and hugs!!!
Here's a link to Chuck's music and scripture channel. https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic. We will be creating a channel for his music here on Brighteon soon.
Thank you so much for supporting us - through prayers, sharing, subscribing and liking. We also appreciate those who give financially.
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
send email to [email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected] and put JOIN in the Subject Line
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINE (monthly newsletter)
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
JOIN OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY & GROUPS
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/members
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Thanks for connecting with us!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.