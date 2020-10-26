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WEEKEND AT BIDEN'S
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43 views • October 26, 2020
WEEKEND AT BIDEN'S / Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/0ba4bafc-5349-474e-9848-4fc7cf3c5e62 Maybe they should've stayed in the basement...
Joe Biden, career politician, is propped up for the Presidential Debate, with strings attached! The radical left and Chinese Communist Party have their hooks into this Manchurian puppet. And the only way they're going to survive the election is to make it look like Biden has!
Will they make it through Sleepy Joe's cognitive decline? Or will America and Freedom persist in the face of the radical left, and new world order?
A political ad from No To Joe PAC released the night of the final presidential debate, two weeks from the 2020 US Presidential election.
Help support this project and put this ad on air: NoToJoePAC.com. Published on Oct 22, 2020
Joe Biden, career politician, is propped up for the Presidential Debate, with strings attached! The radical left and Chinese Communist Party have their hooks into this Manchurian puppet. And the only way they're going to survive the election is to make it look like Biden has!
Will they make it through Sleepy Joe's cognitive decline? Or will America and Freedom persist in the face of the radical left, and new world order?
A political ad from No To Joe PAC released the night of the final presidential debate, two weeks from the 2020 US Presidential election.
Help support this project and put this ad on air: NoToJoePAC.com. Published on Oct 22, 2020
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