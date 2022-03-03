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PSEC - 2022 - Crash Course On The Ruling Class | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • March 03, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Crash Course On The Ruling Class" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton and TLBtalk CEO Roger Landry discuss the details about a great big club, that you're not in it, and that the members of this great big club do not give a fuck about you.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry, CC / Fair Use: George Carlin, Gretta Thunberg, Network 1976, Max Igan, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Misc
Hashtags: #greatreset #worldeconomicforum #scamdemic #tyranny #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: greatreset worldeconomicforum scamdemic tyranny genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: greatreset, worldeconomicforum, scamdemic, tyranny, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2yXwN5xri9rq/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Crash-Course-On-The-Ruling-Class---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vwd0q5-psec-2022-crash-course-on-the-ruling-class-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/dYSpO8d
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0b840a22-6fb1-4a7b-ada0-2a1f8f1b12ff
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/mD9XAml662FGSrN
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=992ddea412f45e39791ee1cabd94d907ea8e7be251c633b8b8d02d07280030d1&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/76040_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
On TLBtalk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1610/psec-2022-crash-course-on-the-ruling-class-432hz-hd-480p
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry, CC / Fair Use: George Carlin, Gretta Thunberg, Network 1976, Max Igan, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Misc
Hashtags: #greatreset #worldeconomicforum #scamdemic #tyranny #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: greatreset worldeconomicforum scamdemic tyranny genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: greatreset, worldeconomicforum, scamdemic, tyranny, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2yXwN5xri9rq/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Crash-Course-On-The-Ruling-Class---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vwd0q5-psec-2022-crash-course-on-the-ruling-class-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/dYSpO8d
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0b840a22-6fb1-4a7b-ada0-2a1f8f1b12ff
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/mD9XAml662FGSrN
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=992ddea412f45e39791ee1cabd94d907ea8e7be251c633b8b8d02d07280030d1&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/76040_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
On TLBtalk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1610/psec-2022-crash-course-on-the-ruling-class-432hz-hd-480p
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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