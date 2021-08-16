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The Covid Zone | 432hz [hd 720p]
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451 views • August 16, 2021
Clown World just keeps getting increasingly strange.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Manhattan Transfer, Steve Hunter
Hashtags: #covid #twilightzone #clownworld #scamdemic #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: covid twilightzone clownworld scamdemic genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: covid, twilightzone, clownworld, scamdemic, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ml65JySeNsgN/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1167786442992132096?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Covid-Zone--hd-720p-:1?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vl9lty-the-covid-zone-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/XfghZ1W
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0b732d86-ba8e-439f-a257-3efb61064e9f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/EG1GK7obsuHINYA
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=a3349dd4d8dbde2c7922b23d152631a79c8c02f5654f70ab35215546402eec4c&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/307/the-covid-zone-432hz-hd-720p
On Roxycast: https://roxycast.com/post/37217_clown-world-just-keeps-getting-increasingly-strange-this-video-also-includes-som.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Manhattan Transfer, Steve Hunter
Hashtags: #covid #twilightzone #clownworld #scamdemic #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: covid twilightzone clownworld scamdemic genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: covid, twilightzone, clownworld, scamdemic, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ml65JySeNsgN/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1167786442992132096?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Covid-Zone--hd-720p-:1?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vl9lty-the-covid-zone-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/XfghZ1W
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0b732d86-ba8e-439f-a257-3efb61064e9f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/EG1GK7obsuHINYA
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=a3349dd4d8dbde2c7922b23d152631a79c8c02f5654f70ab35215546402eec4c&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/307/the-covid-zone-432hz-hd-720p
On Roxycast: https://roxycast.com/post/37217_clown-world-just-keeps-getting-increasingly-strange-this-video-also-includes-som.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia
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