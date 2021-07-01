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Browns Gas Introduction and Comparison to Chlorine Dioxide (MMS)
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416 views • July 01, 2021
Original Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/marMrhbE3nJ4/
This is my first draft presentation that gives some of the basics on Browns Gas (HHO, Oxyhydrogen or other nicknames used as well). I know that I have a lot to learn and perfect in what I know but I just need to get this info out to you so that you can see how these amazing materials (HH and H2O Plasma) work towards better health. They are inexpensive, safe and work better than most medical drugs for long term well being in health. Check it out!
George Weisman's Germany Presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amruwdyj3j0&;t=1473s
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14S8a8_BJp9h4zNIVpGEHA832q6tjjEtK/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Original Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/marMrhbE3nJ4/
This is my first draft presentation that gives some of the basics on Browns Gas (HHO, Oxyhydrogen or other nicknames used as well). I know that I have a lot to learn and perfect in what I know but I just need to get this info out to you so that you can see how these amazing materials (HH and H2O Plasma) work towards better health. They are inexpensive, safe and work better than most medical drugs for long term well being in health. Check it out!
George Weisman's Germany Presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amruwdyj3j0&;t=1473s
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14S8a8_BJp9h4zNIVpGEHA832q6tjjEtK/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Original Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/marMrhbE3nJ4/
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