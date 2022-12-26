Virus-Vax-DNA War is not what you think - Part 2. Verifying a new virus. DrTomCowan.com

"I want you to know how a virologist proves the existence of a new virus and shows it causes disease." ~ www.DrTomCowan.com

This is PART 2. (Approx 29 minutes to 50 minutes on FULL SHOW)

For Part 1 go to: https://www.brighteon.com/3de06e3f-997b-4516-8fad-0c10b38ba070

Virus Isolation: "A virus-particle is a protein with DNA/RNA inside." Where is the virus particle? We need to detangle both lab processes and medical language to understand how virologists operate on a day to day basis. People are getting sick. We may have transmission from person to person. But it is not from what we call the sars-cov2-virus. We need to re-think what we are calling a virus particle.

So what is making people sick with the diseas(es) we call covid/variants/viruses? Is it a direct poison-bioweapon? DARPA military nanoparticles? Electro-magnetic 5G radiation poisoning? Accumulation of environmental toxins? Immune deficiency? Nutrient deficiency? Mineral Deficiency? Voltage (Electron-Vortex Transport Chain) deficiency? Combinations?

Process analysis: 1.) sample fluid collection, 2.) filtration, 3.) centrifuge, 4.) extraction, 5.) spray to infect next person. A "concentrate" seems to be the code word for adding NEW genetic (dna/rna) particles by adding new components, for example bovine fluid, antibiotics, etc. "Cytopathic Effect" means cell death / disintegration, often by adding a component that poisons the cells.

FULL SHOW

The Contagion Myth - Session 1 Dr. Tom Cowan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iL8lUrarkOg0

https://rumble.com/vurkqf-contagion-myth-session-1-dr.-tom-cowan-2021-08-13.html

Tom S. Cowan, MD, at DrTomCowan.com, graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician. Prior to his medical degree he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Swaziland, Africa, from 1977 to 1980. In Swaziland he encountered Nutrition and Physical Degeneration by Weston A. Price, as well as writings by Rudolf Steiner on biodynamic agriculture. From 1985 until 2019 Dr. Cowan had a general medical practice, first in upstate New York, then 17 years in Peterborough, N.H., and then 17 years in San Francisco until his recent retirement. He formerly served as vice president of the Physicians Association for Anthroposophical Medicine and was a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation. He continues to serve as vice president. Dr. Cowan gives countless lectures and workshops throughout the U.S. on a variety of subjects in health and medicine. He has authored over five books. ~ www.DrTomCowan.com



