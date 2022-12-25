Virus-Vax-DNA War is not what you think - Part 1. Virus isolation and purification explained. DrTomCowan.com

"I want you to know how a virologist proves the existence of a new virus and shows it causes disease." ~ www.DrTomCowan.com

Virus Isolation: We need to detangle both lab processes and medical language to understand how virologists operate on a day to day basis. People are getting sick. We may have transmission. But it is not from what we call the sars-cov2-virus.

Process analysis: 1.) sample fluid collection, 2.) filtration, 3.) centrifuge, 4.) extraction, 5.) spray to infect next person. A "concentrate" seems to be the code word for adding NEW genetic (dna/rna) particles by adding new components, for example bovine fluid, antibiotics, etc. "Cytopathic Effect" means cell death / disintegration, often by adding a component that poisons the cells.

The Contagion Myth - Session 1 - Dr. Tom Cowan 2021-08-13

Tom S. Cowan, MD, at DrTomCowan.com, graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York. Prior to his medical degree he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Swaziland, Africa, from 1977 to 1980. In Swaziland he encountered Nutrition and Physical Degeneration by Weston A. Price, as well as writings by Rudolf Steiner on biodynamic agriculture. From 1985 until 2019. Dr. Cowan had a general medical practice, first in upstate New York, then for 17 years in Peterborough, N.H., and for 17 years in San Francisco, until his recent retirement from active practice. He formerly served as vice president of the Physicians Association for Anthroposophical Medicine and was a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation. He continues to serve as its vice president. Dr. Cowan has given countless lectures and workshops throughout the U.S. on a variety of subjects in health and medicine. He is the author of six books. ~ www.DrTomCowan.com



