Wellness Superheroes | Stem Cell Activation with Dame Lillian Walker

In this episode, Jodi shares her miraculous recovery from all of her health issues thanks to stem cell activation patches. Annie & Jodi are joined by Dame Lillian Walker who shares her own transformational recovery from a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a bus. These patches work by activating your dormant stem cells using your own body's infrared light. This resets 1/3 of your genome to a younger healthier state to help repair, restore, and regenerate whatever is needed. Be blown away by our capacity to heal, as divinely created beings, given the right keys to unlock our innate abilities.

1:00 - Jodi's Story

7:45 - Lillian's Story

32:35 - 4 Things that anaesthesiologists do when you go under a general anesthetic

36:05 - How the patches work

53:50 - 12-Hour Use

59:00 - Other amazing testimonies

1:19:53 - Pet testimonials





Where to BUY: https://lifewave.com/wellnesssuperheroes/enrollment/packs



Join our COMMUNITY: https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes



