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Staying Hydrated Challenge Information
Elaine Watkins
Elaine Watkins
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21 views • May 07, 2022
This video relates to:
1. my previous Just One - Staying Hydrated video: https://www.brighteon.com/d0460382-b0e1-4bdd-9fe8-b91c54a45a29
2. my blog post Staying Hydrated: Accept the challenge: https://elainewatkins.com/staying-hydrated-challenge/

For this reason, you might want to first watch/read those, and then go get the Staying Hydrated Challenge worksheet and come back here and watch.

Here's the link to the worksheet: https://www.subscribepage.com/stayinghydratedchallenge

Once you get the worksheet, come back here to watch the brief how-to video, and you're ready to start enjoying the benefits of Getting and Staying Hydrated.

The worksheet will subscribe you to my website, so you'll also be one of the first to know when new blog posts, recipes, as well as coaching resources and opportunities come up.

Sign up for the Staying Hydrated Challenge, and I’ll send you a helpful Hydration worksheet + weekly encouragement messages for 1 month to help you start and establish a healthy hydration habit.
Keywords
healthhealingholisticwaterhydrationweightwhole healthfreebieflcstaying hydrated challengeworksheet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy