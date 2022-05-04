Just One - Get Hydrated

Enjoy these short videos focused on Just One health topic that can support you making healthy changes!

You can find out more about hydration, and even sign up for my Staying Hydrated Challenge here: https://elainewatkins.com/staying-hydrated-challenge/ including weekly encouragement from me.

I'm a Nutritional Endocrinology Coach, which means I help clients get informed about what really supports their health, whether they have a diagnosis, or know they want to make healthy changes before they get one. Be sure to subscribe here to catch all of my Just One and other videos as they come out, and also be sure to head over to my website and subscribe to be one of the first to know when new posts, resources, and opportunities come available.

WEBSITE: www.elainewatkins.com

Hey. Don't forget to have a wonderfully blessed day!