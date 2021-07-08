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Ole Dammegard, Counsel to International Tribunal, discusses 4D Soulutions for a New Humanity on a New Earth
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2046 views • July 08, 2021
Ole Dammegard, Counsel to International Tribunal, discusses 4D Soulutions for a New Humanity on a New Earth
WATCH ON ExopoliticsTV: https://www.brighteon.com/0a8ec841-2a5f-4de6-874c-b539eb4681c4
Ole Dammegard, Of Counsel to the Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice at www.peaceinspace.org, in this wide-ranging interview with Tribunal Chief Judge Alfred Lambremont Webre, discusses 4D Soulutions for a New Humanity on a New Earth. As a new, non-vaccinated humanity resistant to the 3rd density oppression of Agenda 21/20-30 becomes collectively genetically awake and aware and Spiritually activated, alternative Natural and Common Law based Earth governance vehicles must proactively develop on Earth to support the autonomy, sovereignty, and thrival of this new humanity.
This Universal Law Mandate is a long-prophesized separation of worlds, now abruptly and unexpectedly triggered by the genocidal technologies Pandemic and its use of false flag genetic WMD [Weapons of Mass Destruction] such as the mRNA Vaccines, Spike Protein Shedding & Retransmission, Nanoparticle magnetism & 5G+ Microwave Factory mass remote genocide.
In this wide-ranging interview, Tribunal Of Counsel Ole Dammegard also discusses many topics of how the foundation of this “Separation of Worlds” was established, including:
• mRNA as an Operating System into vaxxed human biosystem
• 5G+ reprogramming humanity with the mRNA vaxxes
• Live cell blood analysis
• How auras and chakras are dysfunctioned by the mRNA vaxxes
• PCR tests and DARPA gel as an Operating System intrusion
• How the Pineal Gland and God connection is the target of the Pandemic and Chemtrails
• Ivermectin: Cure & Big Pharma
• Why governments are slavishly following Agenda 21 & 20-30
• Role of Maurice Strong as a Cabal/Bilderberg agent of Agenda 21 & 20-30 – 1992 Rio 172 Nations sign onto Agenda 21 & 20-30 and Genocidal Technologies Pandemic
• Implementation of “Global Warming” Meme as Agenda 21 & 20-30
• Covert Training of Cabal/Bilderberg agents of Agenda 21 & 20-30 like Bill & Hillary Clinton, Norway Prime Ministers, Heads of NATO et al.- The Chronogarchy
• Architects of Evil – Bill Gates et al.
• Agenda 21 & 20-30 – World Economic Forum: New World Order/Reset will own Everything – Water/Air/Military/Property/Humanity’s Children
• 2/3 Humanity Depopulated into “Smart Cities”: Self-driving vehicles; Controlled Housing; Surveillance State & “Smart Slave” Economic System
Tribunal Of Counsel Ole Dammegard
Donate
http://www.lightonconspiracies.com
About Ole:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/about-ole/biography/
Newsletter:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/oles-newsletter/
Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice
http://www.peaceinspace.org
Graphene Oxide In Jabs, Masks, And Swabs
Important! Watch 13-minute video
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/graphene-oxide-in-jabs-masks-and-swabs/
WATCH ON ExopoliticsTV: https://www.brighteon.com/0a8ec841-2a5f-4de6-874c-b539eb4681c4
Ole Dammegard, Of Counsel to the Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice at www.peaceinspace.org, in this wide-ranging interview with Tribunal Chief Judge Alfred Lambremont Webre, discusses 4D Soulutions for a New Humanity on a New Earth. As a new, non-vaccinated humanity resistant to the 3rd density oppression of Agenda 21/20-30 becomes collectively genetically awake and aware and Spiritually activated, alternative Natural and Common Law based Earth governance vehicles must proactively develop on Earth to support the autonomy, sovereignty, and thrival of this new humanity.
This Universal Law Mandate is a long-prophesized separation of worlds, now abruptly and unexpectedly triggered by the genocidal technologies Pandemic and its use of false flag genetic WMD [Weapons of Mass Destruction] such as the mRNA Vaccines, Spike Protein Shedding & Retransmission, Nanoparticle magnetism & 5G+ Microwave Factory mass remote genocide.
In this wide-ranging interview, Tribunal Of Counsel Ole Dammegard also discusses many topics of how the foundation of this “Separation of Worlds” was established, including:
• mRNA as an Operating System into vaxxed human biosystem
• 5G+ reprogramming humanity with the mRNA vaxxes
• Live cell blood analysis
• How auras and chakras are dysfunctioned by the mRNA vaxxes
• PCR tests and DARPA gel as an Operating System intrusion
• How the Pineal Gland and God connection is the target of the Pandemic and Chemtrails
• Ivermectin: Cure & Big Pharma
• Why governments are slavishly following Agenda 21 & 20-30
• Role of Maurice Strong as a Cabal/Bilderberg agent of Agenda 21 & 20-30 – 1992 Rio 172 Nations sign onto Agenda 21 & 20-30 and Genocidal Technologies Pandemic
• Implementation of “Global Warming” Meme as Agenda 21 & 20-30
• Covert Training of Cabal/Bilderberg agents of Agenda 21 & 20-30 like Bill & Hillary Clinton, Norway Prime Ministers, Heads of NATO et al.- The Chronogarchy
• Architects of Evil – Bill Gates et al.
• Agenda 21 & 20-30 – World Economic Forum: New World Order/Reset will own Everything – Water/Air/Military/Property/Humanity’s Children
• 2/3 Humanity Depopulated into “Smart Cities”: Self-driving vehicles; Controlled Housing; Surveillance State & “Smart Slave” Economic System
Tribunal Of Counsel Ole Dammegard
Donate
http://www.lightonconspiracies.com
About Ole:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/about-ole/biography/
Newsletter:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/oles-newsletter/
Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice
http://www.peaceinspace.org
Graphene Oxide In Jabs, Masks, And Swabs
Important! Watch 13-minute video
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/graphene-oxide-in-jabs-masks-and-swabs/
Keywords
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