[Bidan]'s 2A Work-Around
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

Gun Owners: They’re Coming For You

* The FFL stunt has nothing to do with background checks.

* They want a list.

* If you don’t have the right to defend yourself and your family, you have nothing.

* That is a God-given right.

* 2A backs up all your other rights.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 12 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4p1qfk-an-election-nightmare-scenario-ep.-2228-04122024.html

Keywords
freedomlibertygun rightssecond amendmentgun controlself defensepolice state2adan bonginojoe bidenliberalism2nd amendmentself protectiontyrannysovereigntygun bangun confiscationfflgun registryleftismgun grabtotalitarianismunalienable rightsauthoritarianisminfringement

