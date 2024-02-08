Create New Account
Gun Owners: They're Coming For You
Son of the Republic
Published 13 hours ago

The ‘Universal Background Check’ Scam

* If you don’t have the right to defend yourself and your family, you have nothing.

* That is a God-given right.

* 2A backs up all your other rights.


• READ: ATF Preparing To Regulate Private Gun Sales With Background Check, Whistleblower Group Alleges


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 8 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4c60q6-why-are-there-so-many-stupid-people-in-congress-ep.-2183-02082024.html

