PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC15 - When Irish Eyes Are Smiling | 432hz [hd 720p]
Published 15 hours ago

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC15 - When Irish Eyes Are Smiling" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull explore both Illinois and Indiana. This massive comical production can be experienced in two ways:


First: you can watch 2 videos totaling in 6 hours.

Second: you can watch 20 much shorter videos, netflix style.


In this section, "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull have an amusing encounter with "Irish Mike" at Steve's Lounge during the Hegewisch Festival, which leads into some geopolitical discussion about the scam of the two-party system.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Lauren Tull, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, James Corbett, Neil Oliver, Alex Jones, Scott Tennant, Meat Canyon, Misc

