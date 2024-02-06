Border Betrayal: Crash & Burn

DOA: The Invasion Authorization Bill
* Are we getting tired of winning here?
* “How can something be dead when it was never alive?”
* This bill was a joke — a parody of ‘border security’.
* This thing is dead.
* It will try to rear its ugly head (again).
* It’s never over until it’s over, and then it’s not over; so we have to keep fighting.
* Is Mitch McConnell’s reign of terror done?
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3370: Something Can't Be Dead When It's Never Been Alive (6 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4brpel-episode-3370-something-cant-be-dead-when-its-never-been-alive.html
