Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Border Betrayal: Crash & Burn
Son of the Republic
DOA: The Invasion Authorization Bill

* Are we getting tired of winning here?

* “How can something be dead when it was never alive?”

* This bill was a joke — a parody of ‘border security’.

* This thing is dead.

* It will try to rear its ugly head (again).

* It’s never over until it’s over, and then it’s not over; so we have to keep fighting.

* Is Mitch McConnell’s reign of terror done?


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3370: Something Can't Be Dead When It's Never Been Alive (6 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4brpel-episode-3370-something-cant-be-dead-when-its-never-been-alive.html

