The Invasion Authorization Bill

Border Betrayal

* The great unmasking continues as the globalist elites play into our hands.

* This bill is worse than we could imagine.

* It’s not just open borders; it basically codifies an invasion of America and the end of our sovereignty.

* This is so outrageous and in your face, it cannot be considered.

* It has to be killed or dismissed outright.

* DJT nails it.

* DJT nails it again.





READ: if you’re a glutton for punishment

• Bipartisan Border Bill: Worse Than Skeptics Predicted

• Under The Senate’s Atrocious Border Bill, Everybody Gets Asylum

• Senate ‘Border Bill’ Has Massive Handouts For Ukraine & Israel, Little For Border Security, Authorizes More Migration





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3367: Meltdown Over 'Bipartisan' Border Bill; The End Of Mitch McConnell (5 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4bk1kz-episode-3367-meltdown-over-bipartisan-border-bill-the-end-of-mitch-mcconnel.html