Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Invasion Authorization Bill
channel image
Son of the Republic
638 Subscribers
74 views
Published 18 hours ago

Border Betrayal

* The great unmasking continues as the globalist elites play into our hands.

* This bill is worse than we could imagine.

* It’s not just open borders; it basically codifies an invasion of America and the end of our sovereignty.

* This is so outrageous and in your face, it cannot be considered.

* It has to be killed or dismissed outright.

* DJT nails it.

* DJT nails it again.


READ: if you’re a glutton for punishment

Bipartisan Border Bill: Worse Than Skeptics Predicted

Under The Senate’s Atrocious Border Bill, Everybody Gets Asylum

Senate ‘Border Bill’ Has Massive Handouts For Ukraine & Israel, Little For Border Security, Authorizes More Migration


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3367: Meltdown Over 'Bipartisan' Border Bill; The End Of Mitch McConnell (5 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4bk1kz-episode-3367-meltdown-over-bipartisan-border-bill-the-end-of-mitch-mcconnel.html

Keywords
awakeningtreasonisraelborder crisismoney launderingglobalismimmigration crisisukrainemass migrationelitismmigration crisissovereigntymigrant crisissteve bannonasyluminfiltrationleftismbroken bordersubversionradicalismopen bordermigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationborder betrayal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket