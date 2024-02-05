The Invasion Authorization Bill

Border Betrayal
* The great unmasking continues as the globalist elites play into our hands.
* This bill is worse than we could imagine.
* It’s not just open borders; it basically codifies an invasion of America and the end of our sovereignty.
* This is so outrageous and in your face, it cannot be considered.
* It has to be killed or dismissed outright.
READ: if you’re a glutton for punishment
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3367: Meltdown Over 'Bipartisan' Border Bill; The End Of Mitch McConnell (5 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4bk1kz-episode-3367-meltdown-over-bipartisan-border-bill-the-end-of-mitch-mcconnel.html
