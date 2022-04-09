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Our World is Changing
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49 views • April 09, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 04-08-2022
Today we are taking a look at how our world will never be the same again. It has forever changed, and more changes are coming quickly. A New World Order is soon to come on the forefront and our old financial system is being replaced. He also take a look at Russia's gold backed Ruble and how it's getting stronger by the day, weakening the U.S Dollar even more.
0:00 Our World is Changing
00:59 New World Order
10:00 Plug gets pulled on Khazarian Mafia
12:44 Ruble soars to 83 vs the Dollar
13:09 Buses to drop of Migrants at Capitol in DC
13:54 Headlines Confirmed by Chris Reed
18:56 America in Pieces
27:00 EMP Shield
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/5888e2d2-de77-44a5-aa12-3167a2d6e76f
Today we are taking a look at how our world will never be the same again. It has forever changed, and more changes are coming quickly. A New World Order is soon to come on the forefront and our old financial system is being replaced. He also take a look at Russia's gold backed Ruble and how it's getting stronger by the day, weakening the U.S Dollar even more.
0:00 Our World is Changing
00:59 New World Order
10:00 Plug gets pulled on Khazarian Mafia
12:44 Ruble soars to 83 vs the Dollar
13:09 Buses to drop of Migrants at Capitol in DC
13:54 Headlines Confirmed by Chris Reed
18:56 America in Pieces
27:00 EMP Shield
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/5888e2d2-de77-44a5-aa12-3167a2d6e76f
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