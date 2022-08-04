Our World is Changing 04/08/2022

Today we are taking a look at how our world will never be the same again. It has forever changed, and more changes are coming quickly. A New World Order is soon to come on the forefront and our old financial system is being replaced. He also take a look at Russia's gold backed Ruble and how it's getting stronger by the day, weakening the U.S Dollar even more.0:00 Our World is Changing00:59 New World Order10:00 Plug gets pulled on Khazarian Mafia12:44 Ruble soars to 83 vs the Dollar13:09 Buses to drop of Migrants at Capitol in DC13:54 Headlines Confirmed by Chris Reed18:56 America in Pieces27:00 EMP ShieldVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112