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Dr. Prof.Sucharit Bhakdi教授：不要接种疫苗，尤其是对于儿童而言
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105 views • August 13, 2021
Dr. Prof.Sucharit Bhakdi教授：不要接种疫苗，尤其是对于儿童而言 , 因为COVID-19疫苗会导致致命的血栓。Professor Sucharit Bhakdi: Do not get vaccines, especially for children, because ,
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https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/s/secrets-of-war-japan-the-invasion-china-korea-japan-wuhan-cn , EXTRA (recent info IMPORTANT !) https://www.brighteon.com/29e1f9b2-58b1-4f73-97d9-625bc5348140 , ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΒΡΙΣΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΙΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΕΝΩΝ , (english spoken) SEE WHAT THEY FIND IN THE BLOOD OF THE VACCINATED , Extra info : https://www.brighteon.com/d23f3134-a899-40e9-b0ba-5af57bb28d8e , Plandemic InDoctornation -Clip04- Where did the coronavirus originate and how has the media spread it , EXTRA : https://www.brighteon.com/d4f3d419-a70a-4a2f-bc0e-bf00efa8d3b2 , Doctors Worldwide Speak Out, Scamdemic Is A Hoax, PCR Test Fatally Flawed, No Vax - Only An Experimental Jab ,
Tags : prof, sucharit bhakdi,covid,vaccin,english,chinese subtitling, ,
Source : https://gtv.org/video/id=60b38ba3ba7ef9088d03cd73 ,
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My Website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files ,
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https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/s/secrets-of-war-japan-the-invasion-china-korea-japan-wuhan-cn , EXTRA (recent info IMPORTANT !) https://www.brighteon.com/29e1f9b2-58b1-4f73-97d9-625bc5348140 , ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΒΡΙΣΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΙΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΕΝΩΝ , (english spoken) SEE WHAT THEY FIND IN THE BLOOD OF THE VACCINATED , Extra info : https://www.brighteon.com/d23f3134-a899-40e9-b0ba-5af57bb28d8e , Plandemic InDoctornation -Clip04- Where did the coronavirus originate and how has the media spread it , EXTRA : https://www.brighteon.com/d4f3d419-a70a-4a2f-bc0e-bf00efa8d3b2 , Doctors Worldwide Speak Out, Scamdemic Is A Hoax, PCR Test Fatally Flawed, No Vax - Only An Experimental Jab ,
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