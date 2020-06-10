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GEORGE ORWELL ROLLING OVER IN HIS GRAVE now plus whole Dollar Vigilante - shine on - b.w.m.p.
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3 views • June 10, 2020
Bob Westphal opens with a video by Jeffs (dollar vigilante) team
dollar vigilante website https://dollarvigilante.com/channel/
the original song without the video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYJi0EXTwyo
http://www.moonlightpoetmusic.com/
The other new Song 'Bill me God'https://www.brighteon.com/0d83d587-9aa5-421f-97f1-cc646f8a4d27
Great stuff!
In Germany we say - those that are wearing the masks now, would have worn the swastika back then...
#conspiracyConscious, #singRevolution, #goSuperheroe
dollar vigilante website https://dollarvigilante.com/channel/
the original song without the video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYJi0EXTwyo
http://www.moonlightpoetmusic.com/
The other new Song 'Bill me God'https://www.brighteon.com/0d83d587-9aa5-421f-97f1-cc646f8a4d27
Great stuff!
In Germany we say - those that are wearing the masks now, would have worn the swastika back then...
#conspiracyConscious, #singRevolution, #goSuperheroe
Keywords
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