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BILL GATES IS MY GOD - b.w.m.p. by: Bob Westfall the Moonlight Poet
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28 views • June 08, 2020
Halluelujah, we found God - a new religion has spontaneously formed about the new savior reaching out to 7 billion lost souls that may not even know they need him, but they do!
Ass only with Bills experimental genetic experiments in our veins can we be normal now - Vaccine Zombies made in the image of our God of the poisonous Virii
I know it would be better to not give them maggots any meat but this is it - in your face irony - might stump some sleep sheep awake
The maker can be found here and has more great stuff! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQm4bXnpPmRG7r1L_LvhANw
wake rise shine the platonic cave slaves are fooled again worship the god of stupid
Ass only with Bills experimental genetic experiments in our veins can we be normal now - Vaccine Zombies made in the image of our God of the poisonous Virii
I know it would be better to not give them maggots any meat but this is it - in your face irony - might stump some sleep sheep awake
The maker can be found here and has more great stuff! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQm4bXnpPmRG7r1L_LvhANw
wake rise shine the platonic cave slaves are fooled again worship the god of stupid
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