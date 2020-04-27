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CHEMTRAIL COWBOY (MUSIC VIDEO)
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418 views • April 27, 2020
In the early days of chem-trailing, it was performed by clandestine, US Air Force units. The US Air Force even wrote a Chem-trailing Field Manual. Then somewhere along the way, most, if not all chem-trailing started being done by orbs. The orbs are alien technology that simply manifest the chemicals. This became the preferred method since no pilots to talk, no planes to fill with chemicals, no budgets to hide, and no plane to accidentally crash with a bay full of spraying equipment. They often spray with the orb competely cloaked (no orb or no airplane), they will project a holographic airplane as a disguise, or they will simply spray as an orb, and you can clearly see the orb. Most Truthers are likely not Awake enough to comprehend any of this, but there are numerous videos all over the internet, as well as numerous eye witnesses, including myself. For most people, seeing is believing, but they don't look up enough or don't research the topic in-depth enough to find or see the Truth.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
US Air Force Academy Chemtrails Manual - 1st Edition (1990) (EBOOK)
https://wakeup-world.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/chemtrails-chemistry-manual-usaf-academy-1999.pdf
US Air Force Academy Chemtrails Manual - 2nd Edition (1999) (EBOOK)
https://chemtrailsplanet.files.wordpress.com/2013/03/chemtrails-chemistry-manual-usaf-academy-1999.pdf
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
US Air Force Academy Chemtrails Manual - 1st Edition (1990) (EBOOK)
https://wakeup-world.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/chemtrails-chemistry-manual-usaf-academy-1999.pdf
US Air Force Academy Chemtrails Manual - 2nd Edition (1999) (EBOOK)
https://chemtrailsplanet.files.wordpress.com/2013/03/chemtrails-chemistry-manual-usaf-academy-1999.pdf
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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