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Demonstrations all over the World. A great awakening.
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30 views • November 22, 2021
1. THE WORLD IS RISING UP. THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED. This is a compilation video of the best photos and videos of the worldwide protests this weekend.
https://www.brighteon.com/02eb7f74-011d-4b15-bbaf-86c4639163dc
2. Civil disobedience works! The system can't handle more than 100 thousand protesters in Australia
https://www.brighteon.com/60b01a08-6496-4137-8af1-bbcb1008cf32
3. Dr. Judy Mikovits (joins Ann Vandersteel) - Covid19 is not a real human virus and the so-called vaccines are meant to KILL YOU!!
https://www.brighteon.com/8d1c7313-63ee-47f2-8abe-94281b236d91
4. DAVID MARTIN ON THE ENDGAME OF THE ELITE - JAB TYRANNY - WAR ON HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sgValZyBYj4B/
5. THE COVIDIAN CULT BY CJ HOPKINS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7vlYRiLA0hdF/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/02eb7f74-011d-4b15-bbaf-86c4639163dc
2. Civil disobedience works! The system can't handle more than 100 thousand protesters in Australia
https://www.brighteon.com/60b01a08-6496-4137-8af1-bbcb1008cf32
3. Dr. Judy Mikovits (joins Ann Vandersteel) - Covid19 is not a real human virus and the so-called vaccines are meant to KILL YOU!!
https://www.brighteon.com/8d1c7313-63ee-47f2-8abe-94281b236d91
4. DAVID MARTIN ON THE ENDGAME OF THE ELITE - JAB TYRANNY - WAR ON HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sgValZyBYj4B/
5. THE COVIDIAN CULT BY CJ HOPKINS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7vlYRiLA0hdF/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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