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🌐 THE WORLD IS RISING UP. THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED. ⚡💥 ℹ️ This is a compilation video of the best photos and videos of the worldwide protests this weekend. Australia, New Zealand
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733 views • November 22, 2021
🌐 THE WORLD IS RISING UP. THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED. ⚡💥
ℹ️ This is a compilation video of the best photos and videos of the worldwide protests this weekend. Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Austria, Italy, France, Croatia, Switzerland, South Africa, England, Scotland, Lithuania, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, Georgia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Panama, Peru, Germany, Belgium, Canada, USA and other countries protested this weekend. This was one of the biggest protest in history and it was completely ignored by the mainstream media. We are the media now. Please share and upload this video everywhere
ℹ️ This is a compilation video of the best photos and videos of the worldwide protests this weekend. Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Austria, Italy, France, Croatia, Switzerland, South Africa, England, Scotland, Lithuania, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, Georgia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Panama, Peru, Germany, Belgium, Canada, USA and other countries protested this weekend. This was one of the biggest protest in history and it was completely ignored by the mainstream media. We are the media now. Please share and upload this video everywhere
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