The Enemy Is Already Here
Son of the Republic
If [Bidan] was trying to destroy the country, would he do anything different?

* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.

* Dystopian tyranny: it can absolutely happen here.

* On the path we’re on now, it likely will happen here.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3qci9m-the-enemy-is-already-here-ep.-2113-10192023.html

