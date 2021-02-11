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Organic Fusilli With Mint Pesto Sauce. The Natural Detox Recipe.
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40 views • February 11, 2021
Ingredients:
250g of Certified Organic Fusilli.
Handcrafted Organic Mint Pesto Sauce.
————————————
For the mint pesto sauce recipe, please see my previous video. You’ll like it very much.
Why Mint Pesto Sauce? The Natural Detox Recipe!
✅ https://www.brighteon.com/f7b5937e-6bc0-4ce2-80ee-6002ecb89f3a
I only used the the certified organic fusilli. If you are using the non-organic, the actual nutritional value is much less.
Enjoy! Cheers to our great health!
Tags:
#Mint #Pesto #Fusilli
#Allicin #Spearmint #Garlic #RawGarlic #Recipe #EasyRecipe
#ミント #ジェノヴェーゼ #有機ミント #有機ニンニク #簡単レシピ #フジッリ #パスタ #ガーリック #ニンニク
250g of Certified Organic Fusilli.
Handcrafted Organic Mint Pesto Sauce.
————————————
For the mint pesto sauce recipe, please see my previous video. You’ll like it very much.
Why Mint Pesto Sauce? The Natural Detox Recipe!
✅ https://www.brighteon.com/f7b5937e-6bc0-4ce2-80ee-6002ecb89f3a
I only used the the certified organic fusilli. If you are using the non-organic, the actual nutritional value is much less.
Enjoy! Cheers to our great health!
Tags:
#Mint #Pesto #Fusilli
#Allicin #Spearmint #Garlic #RawGarlic #Recipe #EasyRecipe
#ミント #ジェノヴェーゼ #有機ミント #有機ニンニク #簡単レシピ #フジッリ #パスタ #ガーリック #ニンニク
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