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Why Mint Pesto Sauce? The Natural Detox Recipe!
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64 views • February 11, 2021
Mint leaves have so much health benefits!
Cheers to our great health!
Ingredients:
3-cups of organic mint leaves.
6-cloves of organic raw garlic.
1/2 cup of macadamia nuts or organic pine nuts.
2-cups of certified organic extra virgin olive oil.
1-cup of cellulose free Parmesan cheese. (Optional)
1-teaspoon of organic jalapeño hot sauce.
Tags:
#detox #spearmint #pesto
#allicin #antibacterial #antimicrobial #garlic #rawgarlic #organicgarlic
#healthbenefits #organicpastasauce #pestosauce
Cheers to our great health!
Ingredients:
3-cups of organic mint leaves.
6-cloves of organic raw garlic.
1/2 cup of macadamia nuts or organic pine nuts.
2-cups of certified organic extra virgin olive oil.
1-cup of cellulose free Parmesan cheese. (Optional)
1-teaspoon of organic jalapeño hot sauce.
Tags:
#detox #spearmint #pesto
#allicin #antibacterial #antimicrobial #garlic #rawgarlic #organicgarlic
#healthbenefits #organicpastasauce #pestosauce
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