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Having anal sex with Lucifer
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58 views • April 27, 2021
Luke 10:18 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
18 He said to them, “I watched Satan fall from heaven like a lightning flash.
Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
Copyright © 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2009 by Holman Bible Publishers, Nashville Tennessee. All rights reserved.
Luke 10:18 Amplified Bible (AMP)
18 He said to them, “I watched Satan fall from heaven like [a flash of] lightning.
Amplified Bible (AMP)
Copyright © 2015 by The Lockman Foundation, La Habra, CA 90631. All rights reserved.
Luke 10:18 New International Version (NIV)
18 He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.
Beautiful cities, ruined by the mob | Eric Bolling https://www.brighteon.com/bc6ce906-f978-4462-8293-f48bfae55a3c
New International Version (NIV)
Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.
FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
18 He said to them, “I watched Satan fall from heaven like a lightning flash.
Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
Copyright © 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2009 by Holman Bible Publishers, Nashville Tennessee. All rights reserved.
Luke 10:18 Amplified Bible (AMP)
18 He said to them, “I watched Satan fall from heaven like [a flash of] lightning.
Amplified Bible (AMP)
Copyright © 2015 by The Lockman Foundation, La Habra, CA 90631. All rights reserved.
Luke 10:18 New International Version (NIV)
18 He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.
Beautiful cities, ruined by the mob | Eric Bolling https://www.brighteon.com/bc6ce906-f978-4462-8293-f48bfae55a3c
New International Version (NIV)
Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright ©1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.
FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
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