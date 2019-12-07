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𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟘𝟞, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡 (Banned by Tech Fascists)
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17 views • December 07, 2019
Watch the latest show daily at: http://trnws.com
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
TruNews Headlines – December 06, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=volRA9BY-a8
https://www.brighteon.com/089e26a1-f9b4-41b0-bc2a-caf77d694ce9
Mass shooting at Pensacola, Fla., naval base being investigated as possible terror. Trump Derangement Syndrome now on full display among Democrats. Ukrainian neo-Nazis joining Hong Kong protesters. Impeachment effort to remove Carrie Lam fails. French general strike continues into second day, bringing country to a standstill. Netanyahu says Israel has “full right” to annex the Jordan Valley. Chick-fil-A now funding Drag Queen Story Hour, but LGBT activists say it’s not enough. Mayor Pete under fire for ringing the bell for Salvation Army. Texas homeschool family no longer under the shadow of CPS harassment. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#MassShooting #TDS #HongKong #Impeachment #Jordan
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/ZSaGorom
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ydya523
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-5-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-5-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
shooting, Pensacola, dead, wounded, Pearl Harbor, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump impeachment, Democrats, Joe Biden, anger, reporter, Ukraine, Hunter Biden, neo-Nazis, Hong Kong, pan-Democrats, impeachment, Carrie Lam, Beijing, Emmanuel Macron, France, protests, general strike, Benjamin Netanyahu, annexation, Jordan Valley, West Bank, Ohio, nuclear reactor, panic, Chick-fil-A, LGBT, Drag Queen Story Hour, Canada, Pete Buttigieg, Salvation Army, Red Kettle, Texas, CPS, child, seized, homeschool, 666, NWO
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
Watch the live stream at http://trnws.stream
TruNews Headlines – December 06, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=volRA9BY-a8
https://www.brighteon.com/089e26a1-f9b4-41b0-bc2a-caf77d694ce9
Mass shooting at Pensacola, Fla., naval base being investigated as possible terror. Trump Derangement Syndrome now on full display among Democrats. Ukrainian neo-Nazis joining Hong Kong protesters. Impeachment effort to remove Carrie Lam fails. French general strike continues into second day, bringing country to a standstill. Netanyahu says Israel has “full right” to annex the Jordan Valley. Chick-fil-A now funding Drag Queen Story Hour, but LGBT activists say it’s not enough. Mayor Pete under fire for ringing the bell for Salvation Army. Texas homeschool family no longer under the shadow of CPS harassment. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#MassShooting #TDS #HongKong #Impeachment #Jordan
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/ZSaGorom
http://dir.trune.ws/s/ydya523
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-5-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-5-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-06-trunews-headlines-december-06-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
shooting, Pensacola, dead, wounded, Pearl Harbor, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump impeachment, Democrats, Joe Biden, anger, reporter, Ukraine, Hunter Biden, neo-Nazis, Hong Kong, pan-Democrats, impeachment, Carrie Lam, Beijing, Emmanuel Macron, France, protests, general strike, Benjamin Netanyahu, annexation, Jordan Valley, West Bank, Ohio, nuclear reactor, panic, Chick-fil-A, LGBT, Drag Queen Story Hour, Canada, Pete Buttigieg, Salvation Army, Red Kettle, Texas, CPS, child, seized, homeschool, 666, NWO
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
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