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Pathologist Summary of What These Jabs do to the Brain and Other Organs
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1697 views • February 28, 2022
Puretrauma357.
Dr. Ryan Cole at the White Coat Summit explains the horrors he has seen from the jabs.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/a171374a-103f-4bc9-a211-e2ccb798e400
Dr. Ryan Cole at the White Coat Summit explains the horrors he has seen from the jabs.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/a171374a-103f-4bc9-a211-e2ccb798e400
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