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Pathologist Summary Of What These Jabs Do To The Brain And Other Organs
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44254 views • February 16, 2022
A Pathologist Summary Of What These Jabs Do To The Brain And Other Organs
Ryan Cole MD, AFLDS PHYSICIAN
A scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people.
Ryan Cole MD, AFLDS PHYSICIAN
A scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people.
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