Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MIKE ADAMS: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND HOW HUMANITY CAN WIN • ALEX JONES [Hour 3 of 4] Friday 12/15/23
channel image
DWP97048
9 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

 https://www.brighteon.com/07fc2837-f730-44ca-afab-d88c2cea9d93 #AI #freespeech, #mikeadams, #censorship,

#alexjones, #artificialintelligence, @truthsocial, Or #truthsocialist, how humanity can win


#AIKillingMachine : #Zionists Use #AI to Choose Targets for #Gaza Destruction https://www.brighteon.com/0840fe5e-6259-4be2-b767-dbb39e6a0175


Disturbing information about Israel SOLVED!" reveals who the true founders of #Israel are, who finance both the State of Israel as their adversaries #Hamas. https://www.brighteon.com/5875942f-f925-456d-a4c5-df5a2cde6e85


America’s ruling class hates #God 👹 The leaders of #America‘s Nazi regime are Satanist at the core of it. They hate #Jesus #Christ. They are at #war with God. The leaders of the #Bolshevik #Revolution

https://www.brighteon.com/20c7bf29-230b-44a7-ba07-6a751a0a671c

Keywords
free speechmike adamscensorshipalex jonesartificial intelligencetruthsocialtruthsocialisthow humanity can win

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket