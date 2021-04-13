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JP Sears - 10 Reasons Why Freedom Is Dangerous [hd 480p]
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143 views • April 13, 2021
Original Description: "In this video you’ll learn 10 reasons why freedom is dangerous! Should more of your rights be taken away in order to protect you? No. All of them should be taken away to protect you even more! You’ll learn why in this compelling video about the dangers of freedom!
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Use code "JPDEAL10" for a deal!
Check out my NEW MERCH here! - https://awakenwithjp.com
Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
Connect with me at:
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https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to Awaken With JP Sears Show"
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5XXiPKP670
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xNvzX360sA0A/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1228541783999938560?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/JP-Sears---10-Reasons-Why-Freedom-Is-Dangerous--hd-480p-:3?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfm8fr-jp-sears-10-reasons-why-freedom-is-dangerous-hd-480p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/EwWrVGU?u=t
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/078045ea-ba7c-4cff-aa82-e460b946a084
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/L75YcUjSa34j9Uc
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Grab your Cognibiotics at https://cognibiotics.com/jp
Use code "JPDEAL10" for a deal!
Check out my NEW MERCH here! - https://awakenwithjp.com
Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to Awaken With JP Sears Show"
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5XXiPKP670
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xNvzX360sA0A/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1228541783999938560?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/JP-Sears---10-Reasons-Why-Freedom-Is-Dangerous--hd-480p-:3?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfm8fr-jp-sears-10-reasons-why-freedom-is-dangerous-hd-480p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/EwWrVGU?u=t
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/078045ea-ba7c-4cff-aa82-e460b946a084
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/L75YcUjSa34j9Uc
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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