DIY, Watercolor Tripod Easel - Easy DIY Tripod Tray - Camera Tripod, Compact, Easy to Travel With

Howdy Beautiful Brighteons!!DIY super easy watercolor easel trays, used on camera tripods to easily make it a watercolor plein air easel....EASY and DIRT CHEAP! Using a camera tripod, which can be under $20, means the top area (where the camera normally would go) can pivot, swivel and move to tilt and angle your painting however you want, unless you paint on the tray tables. You can paint on the tray tables or the top backboard. You can lower the tripod so you can sit and paint, or raise the tripod to stand and paint. It's so lightweight you can easily move it inside, outside, different rooms, etc.How I make inexpensive, dirt cheap watercolor easel tripod trays for watercolor painting, when using a watercolor easel made from a regular camera tripod. I show you how using wood, coroplast, (and durable cardboard). Coroplast is durable and light weight, as well as super inexpensive. Just a few dollars and no power tools needed to cut coroplast (and cardboard). Make your own. In part 2 video, making the top part mount is explained, the "drawing board" or "tilt board"...the place you put your paper and paint on, but you can do that on the tray, too. It all folds up compact and can fit in a small carry-on suitcase. Set that baby up in your hotel, vacation home, a corner at your relatives or friends if you visit them. Super easy. Here is how you make the top part (video link to follow once uploaded to Brighteon)...