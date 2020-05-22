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DIY Watercolor Tripod Easel Drawing Board, Backboard Mount
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12 views • May 22, 2020
Howdy Beautiful Brighteons!!
DIY watercolor easel tripod drawing board, backboard mount, easy. My other video shows how to easily make the watercolor easel trays, 3 ways. In this video I show you how to make the top part, the drawing board mount that you can also remove to use alone on a table or desk, tilting it easily when needed for water or paint flow, with or without the watercolor easel tripod.
Here is how to make the bottom tray of a camera tripod to turn it into a watercolor easel....or any kind of easel....or tray table.
https://www.brighteon.com/07567d57-4aec-44ab-bb21-8c0c34f6d08b
DIY watercolor easel tripod drawing board, backboard mount, easy. My other video shows how to easily make the watercolor easel trays, 3 ways. In this video I show you how to make the top part, the drawing board mount that you can also remove to use alone on a table or desk, tilting it easily when needed for water or paint flow, with or without the watercolor easel tripod.
Here is how to make the bottom tray of a camera tripod to turn it into a watercolor easel....or any kind of easel....or tray table.
https://www.brighteon.com/07567d57-4aec-44ab-bb21-8c0c34f6d08b
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