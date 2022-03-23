Friends We Are Being Attacked on All Fronts

In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, several news articles are featured that indicate the people are being attacked on all fronts. Simply put, everyone’s life is at stake here. Whether it be from hunger, lack of necessities, experimental injections, and the destruction of the minds of our children, there can be no mistake that we are in the fight of and for our lives. Who is this enemy that seeks to murder us? It is government.It's time for people to face reality and control the fear. Stop being “entertained” out of your very right to life. Don’t expect the “agents of the State” to stand up for anyone nor protect the people – they are too busy appeasing the crocodile in hopes the crocodile will eat them last.Whether you want to admit it or not, the reality is you are about to lose your liberties, freedom, privacy, children, country and your very life should you choose to remain passive in the face of adversity. Yes, it is a choice. Choosing to do nothing is a choice.Take heed friends. Nothing is going to get better until you make the choice to stop it.Stay Vigilant! Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!Sources: