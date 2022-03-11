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Store Up Dry Goods by "Dry Canning" to Increase Your Food Supply
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1851 views • March 11, 2022
If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed rising prices and empty shelves. You want to prepare for the rough times ahead but there is one little hiccup – how to store dry goods, such as rice, beans, flour, pasta, corn meal, oatmeal and/or grits, for a prolonged amount of time.
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, we are going to cover “dry canning” – the preservation of dry goods for long term storage. Why preserve dry goods? With the times we are now experiencing, having enough food to last through a crisis is critical to surviving the supply chain interruptions, decrease in food production, and rising inflation. While many like to buy bucket food (nothing wrong with it), there are some items that you may want to have on hand in addition to the bucket food. Some individuals are used to food tasting a certain way, developing a discerning palate that doesn’t cotton to “pre-packaged” foods. And, some individuals like preparing their food from “scratch” in order to avoid preservatives.
In more prosperous times, “dry canning” allows the buying of dry goods in bulk at a lower price without having to worry about insects and critters getting into the goods or flying out of a box of oatmeal. Right now, everyone should prepare to make sure you have enough food to last through these times. Remember, most individuals only have about 2-3 weeks of food in their pantry.
If you have any questions, please leave a comment or email Suzanne at [email protected]. Check out Suzanne’s articles at Sons of Liberty Media and her videos at Brighteon.
Stay Vigilant! Armor up! Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://allnewspipeline.com/Growing_And_Storing_Your_Own_Foods.php
https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Next_Pandemic_Of_Food_Medicine_Oil_And_Gas_Shortages_Is_Roaring_Like_A_Tsunami.php
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/russia-to-ban-fertilizer-exports-to-not-friendly-countries-china-warns-us-against-retaliation
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/beef-is-now-a-luxury-meat-goldman-sachs-brace-for-one-of-the-largest-energy-supply-shocks-ever/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/iceagefarmer/ - be sure to “Like” and subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiSxDNzMwSs – be sure to bookmark for future reference
https://www.reusablecanninglids.com/products/item-42-durable-plastic-opener-comes-with-key-ring-attachment-free-shipping-within-the-contiguous-usa - lid removal tool that will preserve your metal one-piece lids for reuse when vacuum sealing per method in video
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, we are going to cover “dry canning” – the preservation of dry goods for long term storage. Why preserve dry goods? With the times we are now experiencing, having enough food to last through a crisis is critical to surviving the supply chain interruptions, decrease in food production, and rising inflation. While many like to buy bucket food (nothing wrong with it), there are some items that you may want to have on hand in addition to the bucket food. Some individuals are used to food tasting a certain way, developing a discerning palate that doesn’t cotton to “pre-packaged” foods. And, some individuals like preparing their food from “scratch” in order to avoid preservatives.
In more prosperous times, “dry canning” allows the buying of dry goods in bulk at a lower price without having to worry about insects and critters getting into the goods or flying out of a box of oatmeal. Right now, everyone should prepare to make sure you have enough food to last through these times. Remember, most individuals only have about 2-3 weeks of food in their pantry.
If you have any questions, please leave a comment or email Suzanne at [email protected]. Check out Suzanne’s articles at Sons of Liberty Media and her videos at Brighteon.
Stay Vigilant! Armor up! Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://allnewspipeline.com/Growing_And_Storing_Your_Own_Foods.php
https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Next_Pandemic_Of_Food_Medicine_Oil_And_Gas_Shortages_Is_Roaring_Like_A_Tsunami.php
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/russia-to-ban-fertilizer-exports-to-not-friendly-countries-china-warns-us-against-retaliation
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/beef-is-now-a-luxury-meat-goldman-sachs-brace-for-one-of-the-largest-energy-supply-shocks-ever/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/iceagefarmer/ - be sure to “Like” and subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiSxDNzMwSs – be sure to bookmark for future reference
https://www.reusablecanninglids.com/products/item-42-durable-plastic-opener-comes-with-key-ring-attachment-free-shipping-within-the-contiguous-usa - lid removal tool that will preserve your metal one-piece lids for reuse when vacuum sealing per method in video
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