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Why don’t they teach cursive writing? (short upload to the point)
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212 views • April 05, 2021
5/4/21 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY MY HOME UNDER THE RADAR CAA REPORT 7454, IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 487382.
NPAS RATTLING MY WINDOWS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7456 AT 22:12HRS
https://www.brighteon.com/9013c697-a694-4ccb-93b2-4944e8dce860
All Laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void. 5 US (2 Cranch) 137, 174, 176, (1803)
NPAS RATTLING MY WINDOWS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7456 AT 22:12HRS
https://www.brighteon.com/9013c697-a694-4ccb-93b2-4944e8dce860
All Laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void. 5 US (2 Cranch) 137, 174, 176, (1803)
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