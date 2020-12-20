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All Laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void. 5 US (2 Cranch) 137, 174, 176, (1803)
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58 views • December 20, 2020
Claim of Tight 1689. An Act only has force of Law with the consent of the Governed
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/768c929c-d166-4236-bf6a-824cd155408b
Got to love Americans
http://www.thecommentator.com/article/3644/britain_wants_its_guns_back
Britain wants its guns back
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/768c929c-d166-4236-bf6a-824cd155408b
Got to love Americans
http://www.thecommentator.com/article/3644/britain_wants_its_guns_back
Britain wants its guns back
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