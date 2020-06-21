Antonio Abujamra e Guaicaipuro Cuatemoc na ONU em (2000) ~ UN (United Nations) Dívida Externa (2020,6,21)

👊 Souza, Marcos Antonio🤳🏼 (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP☎ (55 11) 3463~0640, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP🗓 Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)🗓 Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Trânsito,TI,Motivação)(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário ⏰============================= AQUI/HERE👉 Inglês em 15 Aulas de 2 horas (Curso completo, 30 horas)...Venha👉 Course in english in 30 hours (Complete course)...Come on================================ AQUI/HERE🚗 Aulas de Moto e Carro by Marcos Antonio de Souza🚦 Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.929🎓 Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)🎓 Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)------Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City) 🌎October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street 🏠🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👉 VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)1️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: youTube 🔙2️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: bitchute ♟️3️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon 🎲🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥“This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah[ י (Yud) - ה (Hêi) - ו (Wav) - ה (Hêi), YHWH] says: ‘ . . .Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth; and the formerthings will not be called to mind, nor will they come up into the heart.’ ”— Isaiah 65:13, 17; also see 2 Peter 3:13 💎The Fight Against God’s NameA batalha contra o nome de Deus---To the Galatians 6:7 (Bible) 💎"...For whatever a person is sowing, this he will also reap"Luke 6:31 and Matthew 7:12 (Bible) 💎"Also, just as you want men to do to you, do the same way to them"--------well done !Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition 💉⚰️Hydroxychloroquine (Hidroxicloroquina) or Chloroquine (Cloroquina),Azithromycin (Azitromicina), Ivermectin (Ivermectina)-----The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is badThe leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and Security 💰The flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷-----The Constitution of the United States ⚖️--Constitution of the United States (1787) ⚖️ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789"We The People"Amendment I (The First Amendment) ⚖️Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble,and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances 👍------I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair useNo copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only 📽️These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll beremoving it as soon as possible, please do not report it :) ღ-------👉 Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳👉 OTHER POINT VIEW (OUTRO PONTO DE VISTA) 📚👉 AGREEMENT IS NOT NECESSARY, THINKING FOR ONE´S SELF IS 🎯👉 NÃO É NECESSÁRIO CONCORDAR, MAS PENSAR POR SI MESMO SIM👉 THANKS FOR WATCHING ! HAVE A NICE DAY ✍👉 OBRIGADO POR ASSISTIR ! TENHA UM EXCELENTE DIA------------ ✒️🖋❄️🎼♫♪🎺🎻✈🎼♫♪🎺🎻🎷ღ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣This video is the channel: WhatsApp (2011,4,19) 🧬Programa Provocações em 19 Abril 2011--Antonio Abujamra e Guaicaipuro Cuatemoc na ONU em (2000) ~ UN (United Nations) Dívida Externa (2020,6,21)---Antonio Abujamra e Guaicaipuro Cuatemoc na ONU ~ UN (United Nations) 2000 ~ Dívida Externa (2011,4,19)--Milton Friedman (1912~2006,USA),Prêmio Nobel de Economia em 1976, Nobel Prize in Economics 1976-----