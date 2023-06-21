49) Acabaram as moedas 'fiat' ou fiduciárias | Fiat currencies are over

Vem na sequência dos seguintes vídeos:
35) Chamada geral ─ Governo Público Americano : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/cbb078e6-e476-4f58-8544-a894e3cefc65?index=3
37) Reply to Call 35) ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/cbb078e6-e476-4f58-8544-a894e3cefc65?index=2
Para saber mais sobre toda esta história:
01) A DIVIDA ODIOSA (29 Março, 2022) | #RestaurarPortugal : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5966ba98-a4a9-4d43-ade7-8083604df027?index=1
A SAGA DO TESOURO GLOBAL -- A Recuperação dos Bens Globais da Família d'Ávila: https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia
The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
[o contacto referido para Portugal no website supra é fraudulento, trata-se de impostura. O contacto correcto é o #RESTAURARPORTUGAL ou #RestaurarPT -- já avisámos o website americano, há uma toupeira infiltrada por lá].
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
