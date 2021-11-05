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PSEC - 2021 - Signs Of History Repeating Itself | FULL | 432hz [hd 720p]
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20 views • November 05, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Signs Of History Repeating Itself" -- how to increase your odds of survival, the 10 stages of genocide and other related topics. With Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonson, Neroke 5 and Steve Rearson.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonson, Neroke 5 and Steve Rearson, CC / Fair Use: Megadeth, Misc
Hashtags: #genocide #greatreset #agenda21 #scamdemic #democide
Metatags Space Separated: genocide greatreset agenda21 scamdemic democide
Metatags Comma Separated: genocide, greatreset, agenda21, scamdemic, democide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rysXRl4QS6On/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Signs-Of-History-Repeating-Itself---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/voqvcz-psec-2021-signs-of-history-repeating-itself-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/sqFzZNr
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/05ea7fbf-0f06-4371-a0e1-be740da08fc2
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2021-signs-of-history-repeating-itself-full-432hz-hd-480p_gWGZgGzlQfCbCNz.html
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=46183a869c67bd3b2b6aabfc64ae5a511689f81164af7dee1beedfcd123f95c6&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/54463_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonson, Neroke 5 and Steve Rearson, CC / Fair Use: Megadeth, Misc
Hashtags: #genocide #greatreset #agenda21 #scamdemic #democide
Metatags Space Separated: genocide greatreset agenda21 scamdemic democide
Metatags Comma Separated: genocide, greatreset, agenda21, scamdemic, democide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rysXRl4QS6On/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Signs-Of-History-Repeating-Itself---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/voqvcz-psec-2021-signs-of-history-repeating-itself-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/sqFzZNr
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/05ea7fbf-0f06-4371-a0e1-be740da08fc2
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2021-signs-of-history-repeating-itself-full-432hz-hd-480p_gWGZgGzlQfCbCNz.html
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=46183a869c67bd3b2b6aabfc64ae5a511689f81164af7dee1beedfcd123f95c6&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/54463_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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