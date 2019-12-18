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ᴛʀᴜɴᴇᴡs -=📡🅻🅸🆅🅴📡=- 𝕄𝕚𝕕-𝔼𝕒𝕤𝕥 ℙ𝕝𝕒𝕟: 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕚𝕔 ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕞𝕠𝕟'𝕤 𝕋𝕖𝕞𝕡𝕝𝕖 𝟚.𝟘? (TruNews Streamcast) #TRUMP
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63 views • December 18, 2019
Spread the link: http://solomonstemple2.stream
LIVE: http://trnws.stream
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Mid-East Plan: Masonic Quest for Solomon's Temple 2.0?
http://solomonstemple2.stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piibB6FeJwg
https://www.brighteon.com/05c2a563-8f23-4f65-a80d-e24be49be6de
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS. :)
Today on TruNews we detail the ancient alliance between Freemasonry and Talmudic Judaism and how the goal to create a Greater Israel converges with the agenda of masons and evangelical Zionists to rebuild King Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem. We also share leaked excerpts from what is alleged to be President Trump’s “Deal of the Century” Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and shocking statements from an expert in Iraq and a famous pianist in France detailing the true hidden hand behind endless wars in the Middle East, and how frustration with Zionism is uniting people throughout the globe. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall.
#TruNews #Freemasonry #TalmudicJudaism #Zionists #DealOfTheCentury
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/uG7Irm08
http://dir.trune.ws/s/esbovat
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0-podcast/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
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TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, Rick Wiles, alliance, Freemasonry, Talmudic, Judaism, Greater Israel, masons, evangelical Zionists, rebuild King Solomon’s Temple, Jerusalem, leaked excerpts, President Trump's, Deal of the Century, Israeli-Palestinian, peace plan, shocking statements, Iraq, famous pianist, France, true hidden hand, endless wars, Middle East, Zionism, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Zionism, Globalist, Globalism, New World Order, Synagogue, Synagogues, Synagogue of Satan, Satanism, Luciferianism, Mark of the Beast, 666, Martial Law
You can reach this channel at: http://trnws.net
LIVE: http://trnws.stream
LATEST SHOW: http://trnws.com
JEW COUP MIRRORS: http://banned.juku.stream
BANNED JEW COUP SHOW: http://video.juku.stream
WEEKLY MEGABROADCAST: http://weekly.trune.ws
CHANNEL MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
FURTHER MIRRORS: http://saigoncowboy.net | http://sgcowboy.com
Mid-East Plan: Masonic Quest for Solomon's Temple 2.0?
http://solomonstemple2.stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piibB6FeJwg
https://www.brighteon.com/05c2a563-8f23-4f65-a80d-e24be49be6de
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS. :)
Today on TruNews we detail the ancient alliance between Freemasonry and Talmudic Judaism and how the goal to create a Greater Israel converges with the agenda of masons and evangelical Zionists to rebuild King Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem. We also share leaked excerpts from what is alleged to be President Trump’s “Deal of the Century” Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and shocking statements from an expert in Iraq and a famous pianist in France detailing the true hidden hand behind endless wars in the Middle East, and how frustration with Zionism is uniting people throughout the globe. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall.
#TruNews #Freemasonry #TalmudicJudaism #Zionists #DealOfTheCentury
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/uG7Irm08
http://dir.trune.ws/s/esbovat
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0-podcast/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-17-mid-east-plan-masonic-quest-for-solomon-s-temple-2-0
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, Rick Wiles, alliance, Freemasonry, Talmudic, Judaism, Greater Israel, masons, evangelical Zionists, rebuild King Solomon’s Temple, Jerusalem, leaked excerpts, President Trump's, Deal of the Century, Israeli-Palestinian, peace plan, shocking statements, Iraq, famous pianist, France, true hidden hand, endless wars, Middle East, Zionism, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Zionism, Globalist, Globalism, New World Order, Synagogue, Synagogues, Synagogue of Satan, Satanism, Luciferianism, Mark of the Beast, 666, Martial Law
You can reach this channel at: http://trnws.net
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