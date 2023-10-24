Create New Account
Do You Support Israel or Hamas?
Evangelical Zionists are rushing headlong in to support the Second Horseman of the Apocalypse. 

MUST WATCH VIDEO BY DAVID SORENSON - https://stopworldcontrol.com/

Firsthand testimony of IDF War Crimes - you need to see this to understand what motivates the Palestinians (its not only about Judaism vs. Islam):   https://www.brighteon.com/8d55ce45-f567-41ca-8cb2-efe41e872fb5

Klaus Schwab (member of Rothschild Family) signs executive order calling for draft of men and women to fight in the Third World War:  https://rumble.com/v3qbtis-klaus-schwab-signs-order-drafting-us-men-and-women-to-fight-for-globalists-.html

Moscow issues red line ultimatum, enforced by hypersonic kinzhal missiles:  https://warnews247.gr/minyma-v-poutin-pros-ipa-gia-to-iran-den-tha-prolavete-na-deite-ti-sas-ktypise-i-rosia-egine-i-proti-chora-me-yperichitikes-stratigikes-dynameis/


terrorismisraelsyriapalestiniansgaza

