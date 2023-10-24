Do You Support Israel or Hamas?

Evangelical Zionists are rushing headlong in to support the Second Horseman of the Apocalypse.
MUST WATCH VIDEO BY DAVID SORENSON - https://stopworldcontrol.com/
Firsthand testimony of IDF War Crimes - you need to see this to understand what motivates the Palestinians (its not only about Judaism vs. Islam): https://www.brighteon.com/8d55ce45-f567-41ca-8cb2-efe41e872fb5
Klaus Schwab (member of Rothschild Family) signs executive order calling for draft of men and women to fight in the Third World War: https://rumble.com/v3qbtis-klaus-schwab-signs-order-drafting-us-men-and-women-to-fight-for-globalists-.html
Moscow issues red line ultimatum, enforced by hypersonic kinzhal missiles: https://warnews247.gr/minyma-v-poutin-pros-ipa-gia-to-iran-den-tha-prolavete-na-deite-ti-sas-ktypise-i-rosia-egine-i-proti-chora-me-yperichitikes-stratigikes-dynameis/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.