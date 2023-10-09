Create New Account
Zionist Killer brags We put Palestinians in cages and killed them
Corona Times News
Published 14 hours ago

"We put Palestinians in cages and killed them"

"We put Palestinians in cages and killed them. One of us raped a sixteen-year-old girl; some of us ran after them with flame throwers and burned them."

https://x.com/ivan_8848/status/1711142886366941639

How was Zionist Israel created? By a Genocide called the Nakba. When Zionist Israel kills it is not a Crime it seems...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Liberty_incident https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nakba

The foundational events of the Nakba took place during and shortly after the 1948 Palestine war, including 78% of Mandatory Palestine being declared as Israel, the expulsion and flight of 700,000 Palestinians, the related depopulation and destruction of over 500 Palestinian villages by Zionist militias and subsequent geographical erasure, the denial of the Palestinian right of return, the creation of permanent Palestinian refugees and the "shattering of Palestinian society".

The expulsion of the Palestinians has since been described by some historians as ethnic cleansing.

Keywords
israeljewishjewspalestinegenocidenaziholocaustnazisnavynetanyahumossaddewus navypalestiniansuss libertygazamassacrebenjizionist israelspace racesavageszelenskynakbanabka

