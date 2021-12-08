Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]---Also in same category:Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]--Source:--17 Crater Earth: Secret of the Labyrinth.58,673 views Jan 20, 2020'What is happening with the magnetic field of Crater Earth?'--18 Crater Earth: The eye of RA.39,841 views Feb 4, 2020'The origins of the slavemasters and their religion.'--19 Crater Earth: The blood of Christ.44,184 views Mar 1, 2020'The Atlantean story continues. Who are they?'--20 Crater Earth: Ter-ra Forming Earth.45,066 views Mar 31, 2020'Getting closer to the final door. Knowledge is power.Once we know their secrets, they're dead... Good riddens!--Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God GevlamsteCrater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 viewsAlso:Scheldewindeke, BelgiumScheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, BelgiumAbout Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984