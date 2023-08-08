Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 25 – COVID-19 – TORTURE PROGRAM
channel image
Insight
5 Subscribers
10 views
Published Tuesday

Part 25: This is the eighth episode about Covid-19, the biggest medical scam of all times.

Covid-19 was not a killer virus. The MSM was the real virus. When the CDC, NHS, and other ‘health care’ organisations did a recount of the amount of deaths truly connected to Covid-19, it turned out to be nothing more than a mild flu. How did the authorities brainwash the people into believing their lies? By means of an effective torture program, as confirmed by Amnesty International and others. Eight ways to effectively torture people into obedience had been let loose on the population. Most people succumbed. Don’t miss this episode in order to understand how the human mind works and how it could ever get to this point.


Next: Part 26 – COVID-19 – GENOCIDE WRAPPED UP

https://www.brighteon.com/edbef37e-d6c1-4aaa-92e3-c0939572fe83


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, AShamaluev

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OfQHCaSZ1b1F/

Keywords
trumpobamatreasonfdacdcfbiclintonqanonciaglobalistwardojbidencabalqjusticecoupnihinvasionfalseflagseditiondeepstategitmounipartycovid-19

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket