Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 25 – COVID-19 – TORTURE PROGRAM

Part 25: This is the eighth episode about Covid-19, the biggest medical scam of all times.
Covid-19 was not a killer virus. The MSM was the real virus. When the CDC, NHS, and other ‘health care’ organisations did a recount of the amount of deaths truly connected to Covid-19, it turned out to be nothing more than a mild flu. How did the authorities brainwash the people into believing their lies? By means of an effective torture program, as confirmed by Amnesty International and others. Eight ways to effectively torture people into obedience had been let loose on the population. Most people succumbed. Don’t miss this episode in order to understand how the human mind works and how it could ever get to this point.
Next: Part 26 – COVID-19 – GENOCIDE WRAPPED UP
https://www.brighteon.com/edbef37e-d6c1-4aaa-92e3-c0939572fe83
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, AShamaluev
